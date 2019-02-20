Take a walk this Saturday in Brickfields and learn about nine religious locations in the area

Jalan Jalan Harmoni is an initiative by 17 religious leaders from Brickfields to unite people from various faiths in a walk. — Picture courtesy of Jalan Jalan Harmoni organiser

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — If you are into getting up early for a walk, try heading to Brickfields this Saturday.

Religious leaders from the Brickfield district in Kuala Lumpur have joined hands to unite people from various faiths through a walk between nine different houses of worship in Brickfields.

Aptly dubbed “Jalan Jalan Harmoni”, the maiden event is an initiative by 17 religious leaders from the area to promote peace and goodwill among all races and religions.

It is expected to attract about 300 people from Brickfields and will kick off at 6.45am from the Orthodox Syrian Church and end at Buddhist Maha Vihara by 11am.

The walk will include nine stops at different houses of worship, including temples, churches and a surau to educate the participants about different religions.

Buddhist Maha Vihara vice-president Prematilaka Serisena said Malaysia was unique as there were many people with various religion and beliefs living in harmony.

“This walk is an attempt to show our fellow citizens that we are all one,” said Prematilaka, who is also the organising chair for the walk.

“Every religion advocates for good and mutual respects for each other regardless of one’s race and faith.”

Although Malaysians may have different beliefs, Prematilaka said that there were core components common to all religions across the world.

“The universality of our theology is to come together and help each other.

“In Brickfield, our houses of worship have existed for about 100 years. Therefore, we found it necessary to come together and tell all Malaysians that we can live in peace despite coming from a different house of worship.”

He said the ultimate plan for them was to encourage the government to recognise Brickfields as the “harmony village” of Malaysia.

“We have all the denomination for the Buddhist, Christians and Muslims in one district.”

Pic 2: The walk includes nine stops at various houses of worships in Brickfields.

Those interested to take part in the walk may head to Orthodox Syrian Church this Saturday (February 23) at 6.45am or join the group at any of the stops listed above.