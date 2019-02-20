Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to New York for baby shower

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City February 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 20 — And it’s a wrap for Meghan Markle’s baby shower in New York.

Best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney is reported to have organised the shower attended by her closest friends yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex who secretly flew from London to New York on Friday was spotted closing out festivities with dinner at New York’s Polo Bar with Mulroney, Serena Williams and Markus Anderson (who is said to have played Cupid between Meghan and Prince Harry).

Over the weekend, Meghan was also seen at the Ladurée restaurant and bakery in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood, where she reportedly grabbed lunch with a friend.

A source told Harper’s Bazaar that Meghan’s visit was planned months ago, adding, “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves.

“This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.”

“It’s been a relaxing visit,” another source told the magazine.

“Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed — and with a lot of new baby clothes.”

The duchess is expecting her and Harry’s first child and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy.