‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise coming in 2020

The Golden Girls Fan Cruise sets sail from Miami on February 24, 2020. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — A Golden Girls-themed cruise is set to sail the high seas next year for fans of the 1980s sitcom that chronicled the lives of some of the feistiest, lovable “mature” women on television.

Want to thank a friend whose heart is true, a true pal and confidant? Book a cabin aboard The Golden Girls Fan Cruise, where guests will be able to channel their favourite character, be it Blanche, Rose, Dorothy or Sophia.

While sailing the Western Caribbean, guests will be able to take part in activities like the “Caftan Sail Away Party with Cheesecake,” “Golden Girls Trivia,” a costume contest, and Dorothy’s bingo.

The five-day itinerary aboard the Celebrity Infinity ship departs from Miami on February 24, 2020, sails through Key West, docks in Cozumel, Mexico, and returns to port February 29.

Meals, entertainment, shore excursion and fitness centres are included in the package, airfare, specialty dining and other add-ons are not.

Rates start at US$987 (RM4,000) per person. — AFP-Relaxnews