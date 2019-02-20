Burberry apologises for ‘suicide’ hoodie with noose design

A model presents a creation during the British fashion house Burberry 2019 Fall/Winter collection catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London February 17, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 20 — Burberry has apologised for featuring a hoodie with a noose around the neck at London Fashion Week.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our F/W 2019 runway collection.

“Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake,” said Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti in a statement to CNN.

The model who walked down the runway in the sweatshirt also took to Instagram to criticise the brand, stating: “Suicide is not fashion.”

In a lengthy caption, she critiqued the “ignorantly put together” look and exclaimed that she had been “extremely triggered.”

“How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates worldwide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either,” Kennedy said in her post.

According to the model, she attempted to speak to someone about it when she first saw the piece but was told to “write a letter.”

“It’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself,” Kennedy said of her “brief conversation with someone” at the show.

Following the firestorm, Burberry has pulled the item from production and removed all related images mere hours after its debut on the runway.

Burberry joins the growing list of labels, such as Gucci and Prada, which have been forced to apologise and remove designs deemed insensitive.