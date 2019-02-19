Petronas distributes RM200,000 to 1,500 beneficiaries nationwide for CNY

Residents of the Cheshire Home in Selangor living with physical disabilities and learning impairments celebrate the Lunar New Year with Petronas volunteers. — Picture courtesy of Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Yayasan Petronas, the corporate social responsibility arm of Petronas, made Chinese New Year a little brighter for a number of underprivileged communities.

They did this through generous donations and gotong-royong sessions.

The Sentuhan Kasih Petronas Chinese New Year (CNY) 2019 event saw RM200,000 in cash and kind distributed to 1,500 beneficiaries in Sarawak, Melaka, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

Gift included ang pows, hampers, daily necessities and household items.

One hundred employees from various Petronas operations got together to hand out the gifts and visited the beneficiaries’ homes where they rolled up their sleeves for gotong-royong activities.

There was also a Disability Awareness Training programme which aimed to educate the volunteers about different kinds of disabilities and how best to help those with impairments.

Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer Lita Osman said the programme allowed employees to devote their time and effort to improving the quality of life for the less privileged.

Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd chief executive officer and managing director Hashim Majid (3rd from right) gives out food items to beneficiaries in Sungai Udang, Melaka. — Picture courtesy of Petronas

Petronas volunteer Siti Sarah Mokhtar said she felt great for being able to help out adding that she learned a lot from the caretakers at the homes she visited.

“I’ve developed so much respect for the caretakers who do an amazing job day in day out. It’s quite a humbling experience,” she said.

The appreciation went both ways as Selangor Cheshire Home president Datin Paduka Khatijah Sulaiman was equally thankful for the donations and hard work from the volunteers which helped put a smile on the residents’ faces.

“We are also grateful that the compound of the home is looking really good after the gotong-royong,” she said.

The Sentuhan Kasih Petronas programme is held in conjunction with festive celebrations in Malaysia and allows Yayasan Petronas to focus on cultivating the wellbeing of society.

For the CNY event, Yayasan Petronas joined forces with volunteers from the Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd, Association of Wives and Women Staff of Petronas, Petronas subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sarawak Gas, Pusat Khidmat DUN Chetok, and Kelab Media Kelantan Darul Naim.