5 clever hacks to make parenting easier

Try out these tips to ease parenthood in a growing family. — Picture by Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — Whether baby number two is on the way or you have three kids learning to cope with teenagehood, managing a growing brood can be overwhelming.

Afterall, that all too familiar feeling of not having enough hours in a day is something most parents can agree on.

Here are some useful hacks to help you keep it all together.

Turn chore time into fun time

Incentivising chores helps motivate kids to tidy up their mess. — Picture by Unsplash

It’s always good to get the kids involved with housework to help them learn about responsibility. Housekeeping website The Spruce encourages parents to create chore games or have a playlist to make cleaning up more fun. For example, the fastest kid to complete their chores gets to choose what to watch for movie night.

On top of teaching kids to do their part, it also makes them view screen time as a reward and not an expected activity. Whether it’s exploring kid-friendly content on Netflix or YouTube for completing their tasks, you never have to worry about internet quota with MaxisONE Prime’s unlimited internet.

Find your 'me time' by indulging in a hobby

Don’t skip that daily meditation session as much as you’re tempted to. — Picture by Unsplash

When the kids are enjoying their reward, why not use it as the perfect opportunity to sneak in some “me time”? Finish up that bestseller you haven’t read for months, catch up on your favourite series and listen to your own playlist (no more Baby Shark, yay).

Psychologists say alone time is important to enhance relationships and leads to greater wellbeing.

Spend 15 minutes one day of the week to fill up your calendar

It helps to pace out your tasks and must-dos. — Picture by Unsplash

From working hours and family gatherings to tuition sessions and check-ups, taking the time out to schedule your week ahead while having your Saturday morning coffee will help pace out your responsibilities and avoid a sense of being overwhelmed.

Productivity expert Kayla Matthews says scheduling everything is an important habit. The Productivity Theory blog founder takes time at the start of each week to plan out her tasks and what she needs to accomplish each day for the week.

Make phone number bracelets for the kids to wear on holiday

A great hack for kiddos who can’t remember their parents’ numbers. — Picture by Unsplash

Got a family vacation coming up? A fun and super handy way to make sure your kids always have your contact number is a do-it-yourself bracelet with number beads in the event they get separated from you.

Not only does it double up as a cool accessory, you can rest easy on your holiday knowing your precious ones will always have your number close at hand. Enjoy peace of mind and a truly stress-free break with free family roaming on MaxisONE Prime to help you stay connected while exploring all Asean countries.

It sounds crazy... but leave your kids alone

You don’t have to do everything for the kids. — Picture by Unsplash

Little tasks such as letting your four-year-old tie his own shoelaces or filling up her own water bottle helps instill self-sufficiency which will come in handy when they grow up.

“When kids learn to do things for themselves, they’re developing a positive self identity, and it makes them feel competent and worthy,” Jane Hewes, chair of the Early Learning and Child Care at Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton, was quoted as saying in Today’s Parent.

Apps like the Maxis KidNanny keeps your kids safe online with filtering out inappropriate content, blocking accidental purchases and even tracks their screen-usage time. Free for the first month, think of it as a digital nanny that helps ease the load.

