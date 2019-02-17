Nike taps artists Eva Magill-Oliver and Nathan Bell for new running collections

The Nike artist pack featuring Eva Magill-Oliver. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 17 ― Nike has teamed up with two artists for its latest running collections, with Los Angeles-based artist Nathan Bell working on his first collaboration with Nike Running and the brand calling on Atlanta-based artist Eva Magill-Oliver for a new range of women's apparel and accessories.

Bell has brought a sense of fun to his collection to celebrate both the highs and lows of running, an activity which Bell says for him mirrors the creative process.

“You experience all these constant insecurities and failures,” he says. “Love it at one point, and you could also hate it and want to throw it in the trash the next minute.”

Quirky doodles such as a love-me-love-me-not flower and stop sign are a light-hearted representation of the challenges of running, with phrases such as “cold air warm lungs” and “I can't feel my legs” appearing through the apparel and footwear collection.

For Magill-Oliver the intention was to connect runners with the environment around them, resulting in a dynamic printed pattern of fluid brushstrokes which invoke plant life, the flow of water, and the horizon, helping to calm the mind.

“Running is the time when I can focus my ideas and decompress while connecting with nature,” she says. “I wanted my designs to demonstrate that feeling.”

The Nike x Nathan Bell Collection is available now on nike.com, with the Artist Pack Featuring Eva Magill-Oliver dropping March 1. ― AFP-Relaxnews