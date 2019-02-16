New York Fashion Week: Three key trends for Fall-Winter 2019

Ruffles at Coach, New York, February 12, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 16 — New York Fashion Week has come to an end, having given us a glimpse of the shapes, fabrics and colours that will be centre-stage in Fall-Winter 2019-2020. The omnipresence of strong colours and prints was one of the surprises of the week which was also awash with long cozy coats. Let’s take a look at three major trends that emerged during this important week in the fashion calendar.

An optimistic feel to the season

In contrast to current feelings of doom and gloom around the world, particularly in the US, fashion industry designers took a decidedly optimistic stance in New York. This could be seen in the colours chosen for various collections which were taken from a more vibrant palette than is usual for winter, and the wide range of prints covering everything from flowers and animals (of which there were many) to psychedelia.

This trend was in evidence at Prabal Gurung, Kate Spade New York, Philipp Plein, Chromat, Tory Burch, Coach, and Laurence and Chico.

Winter coats to snuggle in Generally speaking, key women’s pieces such as dresses, skirts and blazers, will be longer next season. This will create an elongated, elegant silhouette. Coats will fall into line with this shift, with their added length enveloping us like a warm hug against the winter chill. There was also plenty of (fake) fur on the catwalk in the form of coats and other outerwear, with the big fashion brands having made huge efforts of late to remove real fur from their collections.

This trend could be seen at Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst and Vaquera.

Delicate ruffles and pleats Elegant, romantic pleats and ruffles were the stars of New York Fashion Week. These seductive finishes appeared on dresses and skirts at various shows, their delicate softness contrasting with the stronger silhouettes often seen on the catwalk. Pleats were used in single-colour pieces, as well as in a range of metallic, shiny tones, while ruffles were combined with floral prints, giving more of a boho-chic feel.

A trend spotted at Coach, Ralph Lauren, Vaquera, Tory Burch, Christian Siriano, and Gabriela Hearst. — AFP-Relaxnews