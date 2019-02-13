Financial aid and special CNY feast for 80 welfare homes nationwide

Children from the Spastic Children’s Association of Selangor and Federal Territory receive Chinese New Year goodies from Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Kong Han. — Picture courtesy of Da Ma Cai

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — In the spirit of Chinese New Year, 80 charitable organisations nationwide received a RM800,000 in financial aid from Da Ma Cai as part of its community engagement efforts.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools (PMP) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator.

The nationwide programme held in conduction with the celebration of Chinese New Year, kicked off with a national launch at Spastic Children’s Association of Selangor and Federal Territory (SCASFT).

About 200 residents and representatives from 35 welfare homes comprising the disabled, senior citizens and orphans were treated to a special feast.

Present to welcome the guests were the company’s senior management and staff.

The programme kicked off with the roaring sounds of drums, gongs and cymbals as well as a lion dance performance.

This was followed by a cheque presentation ceremony and lunch together with Chinese cultural performances.

Special children from SCASFT also joined the floor to put up a fun percussion performance to entertain the guests.

PMP managing director Tan Kong Han said the community outreach programme was one of its continuous initiatives and commitment to give something back to the less fortunate in society.

“As part of our support for the needs of the community, this initiative aims to assist the community centres for their development and maintenance upkeep, ultimately benefiting the residents of these centres,” added Tan.

A total of 30 charity bodies from Klang Valley and five organisations from Pahang received donations amounting to RM350,000 during the event.

Similar events will be held in the northern and southern regions to give out RM450,000 in donations to Rumah Sejahtera Permatang Tinggi, Pulau Pinang this Friday and Persatuan Kebajikan Amitabha Malaysia on February 19.

SCASFT president Datuk Seri Dr Lam Peng Chong expressed his gratitude and said they always look forward to receiving help from well-wishers.

“This year is extra special as we share this joyous festivity together with our friends from other charitable organisations,” he added.