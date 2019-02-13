Enjoy being single this Valentine’s by trying these tips

Valentine’s Day alone isn’t that bad once you think about it. — Picture by AFP

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — Tomorrow is the day.

The dreaded day for all the singles out there.

You can’t go out for a movie cause you’d be surrounded by couples snuggling up to each other.

You can’t go out to eat, cause well you know every place is going to be full and if you do end up getting a seat, once again, couples all over the place.

Anywhere you go, lovey-dovey is everywhere.

Even your phone.

Every attached person out there is going to be posting something.

So, Valentine’s Day is regrettably, unavoidable.

To prevent yourself from pining over a long-lost love after repeated exposure to love-filled Instagram and Facebook posts, here are a few things that might help you get through the day:

Send love to someone else

Valentine’s Day is all about love right?

Just because you’re single doesn’t mean that you don’t have anyone to love.

Visit your mom, buy her some flowers or take her out shopping.

Maybe go see one of your uncles or aunties, and spend the day with them so they are a little less lonely, just like you. Either way, if there is one thing you can count on, is that your family loves you (because they have to).

If you’re feeling like you just want to do more and spread more love since you have so much to give, why not volunteer to feed the homeless or help out in whatever way you can?

If anyone is in need of love and kindness, that’s the best place to share it. Raise a glass to all the singles out there! — Picture by Reuters

Hang out with your other single friends

Surely most of your friends are going to be busy tomorrow, but there’s bound to be a few or at least one of your friends who are single too.

Hit them up, go out, get a few drinks, enjoy your ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ celebrations.

Think about it, everyone is going to be out on dates so, all the pubs, bars and mamak will be eagerly hoping for some patronage on a day that people usually go for “fancier” options.

Lend them a helping hand, catch up with your friend over a beer or some teh tarik.

You might actually be able to have a proper conversation, without all the noise from the crowds.

Treat yourself

I know, you’ve heard this before.

Nevertheless, it’s still worth thinking about.

How often do you get a chance to be uninterrupted and undisturbed?

Make hay while the sun shines they say. So, take this opportunity to enjoy yourself.

Perhaps catch up on your favourite series, play video games, watch a movie or anything that tickles your fancy. Do what you like to do and spend the day entertaining yourself instead of sulking. How can you not want to spend time with this good boy? — Picture by Reuters

Spend it with your pets

Something you may have never really thought about.

Valentine’s with your pets.

Not a bad idea once you think about it.

Who better to spend the day with than your loyal companions?

They love you unconditionally, they’re always excited to see you and they’re easy to please.

The perfect date.

The possibilities are endless. You could take your dog for a walk, pamper your cat or just get them their favourite treats.

Seeing those happy furry faces looking at you is bound to make you feel loved and a little less lonely.