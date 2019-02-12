New travel tool will help long-distance couples find their sweet spot

A new flight tool will help long-distance couples find the cheapest place to meet. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — Long-distance couples and loved ones living apart in faraway places can use a new tool that will offer up suggestions on the most affordable ‘rendezvous point’ based on their locations.

To use the new Rendezvous tool from Kayak, flyers enter two home cities and approximate flight dates. The tool will then produce destination suggestions that help couples and loved ones meet somewhere in the middle.

For example, for cross-country lovers in New York and Los Angeles, the tool suggests meeting in cities like New Orleans, where couples can meet for US$288 (about RM1,174) each in airfare, or Houston, where it will cost US$255.

The flight aggregator also revealed the top trending destinations for Valentine’s Day this year, based on searches over the last six months for travel during Valentine’s Day weekend February 14-17.

Here are the top-trending destinations:

1. San Juan (interest up 105 per cent)

2. Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (interest up 78 per cent)

3. St.Thomas (interest up 39 per cent)

4. Barcelona (interest up 36 per cent)

5. Mexico City (interest up 28 per cent)

6. New Orleans (interest up 25 per cent)

7. Key West (interest up 25 per cent)

8. Bahamas (interest up 19 per cent)

9. Punta Cana (interest up 18 per cent)

10. Lisbon (interest up 15 per cent) — AFP-Relaxnews