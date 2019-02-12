Malindo Air offers more bites on board

said these included hot beverages such as coffee and tea, mango and orange juices and soft drinks among others. — Picture via Facebook/ Malindo Air

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Malindo Air has ushered into the New Year by modifying their in-flight services to better accommodate the needs of their passengers by offering a wider range of snacks and beverages for purchase on board its fleet of Boeing aircrafts.

In a statement today, the airline said these included hot beverages such as coffee and tea, mango and orange juices and soft drinks among others.

Meanwhile, hot cup noodles, red velvet cake, potato chips, Oreo, M&M’s and Kit Kat are some of the snacks being carried on board.

“These items are offered at a reasonable price for the economy class passengers who wish to have other options of snacks and drinks, on top of the complimentary hot meal or hot snack and drinking water provided.

“Our business class passengers on the other hand would continue to enjoy all these and more on a complimentary basis,” it said.

Whereas on its ATR flights, which operates on routes of between one to two hours flying time, combo packs of Starbucks Coffee with either bun or muffin are available for onboard purchases.

Meanwhile, the latest addition for Malindo exclusive merchandise is the “Get Comfy Kit”, which comes with a fleece blanket and earphones that could be purchased at only RM25 online and RM30 on board.

Malindo Air is a Malaysian airline with main hubs at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and the convenient KL downtown city airport, Subang Skypark.

The airline began operations in March 2013 starting with domestic flights and had since expanded to operate routes to all major airports in Malaysia and across the Asian continents and Australia.

The fleet itself has grown exponentially to includes 29 Boeing 737 aircrafts and 13 ATR72-600 as of January 2019. — Bernama