Beauty gets an athleisure makeover

PUMA and Maybelline New York features sumudge-proof mascara and a chrome metallic highlighter. — Picture courtesy of Maybelline/PUMA

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — First there was athleisure, and now the workout trend is seeping into the world of beauty, as major brands promote workout-ready, streetwear-inspired makeup and haircare collections. Here are three of the hottest.

Puma X Maybelline

Makeup giant and sportswear heavyweight announced the launch of a Puma X Maybelline beauty collection last month, which fuses beauty, fashion and sport. The 12-piece collection features a smudge-proof mascara, a chrome metallic highlighter and new limited-edition shades of Maybelline's signature ‘Super Stay Matte Ink' long-wear lip color. The collection is launching with a sleek new campaign fronted by supermodel and spokesmodel Adriana Lima.

Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild is also tapping into the gym-themed beauty buzz, with a new hair and makeup collection called ‘Pump' that spans dry shampoo, cleansing wipes, face palettes and much more. The collection, which was unveiled last month, launched with a high-energy campaign and a Pilates class with fitness influencer Cassey Ho.

OGX

Haircare brand OGX has kicked off the new year with the launch of a ‘Green Tea Fitness' range designed to refresh the hair post-workout, as recently highlighted by HelloGiggles. The series features ingredients "that can help increase wash intervals all while adding lasting moisture," according to the brand's website, and comprises a shampoo and conditioner, in addition to a dry shampoo that has been designed to soak up sweat and oil after a gym session and keep hair looking refreshed. A hair and body spritz that acts as a light fragrance and an air dry cream that minimizes frizz complete the series. — AFP-Relaxnews