Beauty gets an athleisure makeover

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — First there was athleisure, and now the workout trend is seeping into the world of beauty, as major brands promote workout-ready, streetwear-inspired makeup and haircare collections. Here are three of the hottest.
Puma X Maybelline
Makeup giant and sportswear heavyweight announced the launch of a Puma X Maybelline beauty collection last month, which fuses beauty, fashion and sport. The 12-piece collection features a smudge-proof mascara, a chrome metallic highlighter and new limited-edition shades of Maybelline's signature ‘Super Stay Matte Ink' long-wear lip color. The collection is launching with a sleek new campaign fronted by supermodel and spokesmodel Adriana Lima.
@adrianalima is the queen of staying fit and looking fierce at the same time. 💥 Get her look with the NEW #pumaxmaybelline eye duo stick in ‘warrior – flow’, smudge proof mascara, face duo stick in ‘hustle – burn’ and #superstaymatte ink in ‘epic’. Head over to our stories for a first look at Adriana's favorite products!
Wet n Wild
Wet n Wild is also tapping into the gym-themed beauty buzz, with a new hair and makeup collection called ‘Pump' that spans dry shampoo, cleansing wipes, face palettes and much more. The collection, which was unveiled last month, launched with a high-energy campaign and a Pilates class with fitness influencer Cassey Ho.
Our @cvspharmacy exclusive PUMP Collection will be launching on wetnwildbeauty.com on January 14th! We have an exciting opportunity with fitness queen, Cassey Ho @blogilates, for our Wild Ones! Stay tuned for another announcement next week to see how you can experience one of our best launches yet! Comment a 💕 if you are PUMPED for this! 😉😉😉 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #wetnwildbeauty #PumpCollection #athbeauty #crueltyfree #makeup #beauty
OGX
Haircare brand OGX has kicked off the new year with the launch of a ‘Green Tea Fitness' range designed to refresh the hair post-workout, as recently highlighted by HelloGiggles. The series features ingredients "that can help increase wash intervals all while adding lasting moisture," according to the brand's website, and comprises a shampoo and conditioner, in addition to a dry shampoo that has been designed to soak up sweat and oil after a gym session and keep hair looking refreshed. A hair and body spritz that acts as a light fragrance and an air dry cream that minimizes frizz complete the series. — AFP-Relaxnews