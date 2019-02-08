Eva Mendes is the face of Avon’s new fragrance

Eva Mendes unveiled as the face of Eve Truth Eau de Parfum by Avon. — Picture courtesy of Avon Products Inc

NEW YORK, Feb 8 — Eva Mendes has stepped in front of the camera once again to help launch a new fragrance by Avon.

The Hollywood star has teamed up with the beauty giant to act as the face of its brand new ‘Eve Truth Eau de Parfum’ — an expansion to the ‘Eve’ perfume family that she already represents. The scent is set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2019.

The brainchild of French perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, ‘Eve Truth’ features notes of delicate flowers, energetic fruits and sensual minerals such as living magnetite. It joins a collection of highly-successful scents in the franchise, including ‘Eve Duet’, ‘Eve Alluring’, ‘Eve Confidence’ and ‘Eve Elegant.’

“I’m honoured to be the face of Eve Truth, which reflects women’s many layers and provides a full fragrance experience to embody the modern woman,” said Mendes in a statement. “Sharing my truth with other women and asking them to share their truth with me is how I stay connected with the amazing women in my life.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity to build market share further and improve brand perception as we develop compelling consumer propositions like Eve Truth, to build Avon’s position as a global fragrance powerhouse,” added Tatiana Piccolo, Vice President Global Fragrance at Avon.

It isn’t just the fragrance market that Avon is honing in on — the company recently unveiled its first Korean-inspired skincare collection, which is set to launch in European markets this year, in addition to rolling out its ‘Personalised Beauty App’ last October. — AFP-Relaxnews