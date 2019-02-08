Christian Louboutin and Quincy tease new music-based project

Quincy Instagram 2019 — Picture courtesy of Instagram /@quincy

NEW YORK, Feb 8 — Quincy Brown has landed a new role with Christian Louboutin.

The actor and musician has been snapped up by the luxury footwear brand to produce, direct and star in a short film honouring the label’s new luxury running shoe, WWD reports. The film, dubbed Run Loubi Run, also features the star’s latest single, and is scheduled to be unveiled next week, during New York Fashion Week.

Further details of the collaboration are being kept under wraps until then, but Brown told WWD that his relationship with Christian Louboutin grew from the impact the label’s recent dance-inspired presentation at Paris Fashion Week had on him. “I attended the show, which blew my mind,” he told the publication. “They took a very, very different approach, an approach that may take the average person a little to soak in. You’re looking at something and you want to find the deeper meaning in it. I went through so many emotions just watching it.”

Brown is the latest in a string of celebrities aligning themselves with luxury shoe brands. Last month saw the British popstar Rita Ora unveil her debut ‘GZxRita Ora’ collaboration with the luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti, while Selena Gomez’s recent collection for the sportswear giant Puma featured an ‘SG Runner’ sneaker. — AFP-Relaxnews