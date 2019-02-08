A taste of traditional Japanese music for KL commuters

Hiromu Motonaga and Azumi Yamano entertaining the public at the Pasar Seni integrated rapid transit station. — Picture courtesy of Think City

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — It’s not every day that you get to enjoy live performances whilst on your daily commute to work.

Pasar Seni commuters however were recently given a rare glimpse into the beauty of Japanese music, thanks to The Japanese Foundation of Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) collaborating with Think City’s Arts on the Move (AOTM) programme.

Hundreds of commuters from all walks of life were able to stop and take a breather with live performances at the Pasar Seni Station in KL, from Hiromu Motonaga and Azumi Yamano of Japan.

Motonaga, who plays the Shakuhachi — a flute-like instrument, also managed to squeeze in a tribute to Malaysian music, playing the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s Getaran Jiwa.

For him, it was a meaningful move by Think City to organise the programme, “in the middle of the city, where so many people can enjoy live music and performances”.

AOTM is an initiative that was launched in 2016 by Think City and Prasarana to bring high-quality visual and performing arts to commuters around Kuala Lumpur for free.

In the past two years, the AOTM programme has organised more than 130 shows and art installations to roughly 29,000 commuters.

In a press release, Think City programme manager, Eke Omardin said, “the AOTM programme is aimed at bringing art to people who are not usually used to seeing live performances, and also to support local artists.

“We really hope to organise more performances like this, because it is the best place to reach out to so many people, especially ones that are less likely to go to the theatre”, added Omardin.

Due to a lack of funding however, the Arts on the Move programme has been put on hold.

If you are keen to help out or simply agree with Think City that art should be accessible for all, you can donate or sponsor the programme at www.simplygiving.com/event/aotmkl, to help keep the dream alive.