Chef Massimo Bottura to open luxury Italian country inn

MODENA, Feb 7 ― Italian chef Massimo Bottura, who currently holds the title of running the world's best restaurant, is entering the hotel business with the opening of a luxury inn in Italy.

Named after his mother, Maria Luigia is located 20 minutes outside Modena, Italy, not far from his flagship, triple Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, the top-ranked restaurant on the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants list, reports the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

Together with his wife Lara Gilmore, Bottura has been restoring the country estate with the aim of opening this spring.

Situated on 12 acres, the three-story hotel will feature a swimming pool and tennis court and will be stocked with original artwork from Andy Warhol and Tracey Emin.

Instead of peanuts and travel-sized liquors, rooms will be stocked with snacks local to the region ― chunks of Parmigiano Reggiano and half bottles of Lambrusco, or sparkling red wine, says WSJ.

An eat-in kitchen will serve breakfast and a light lunch.

Room rates start at US$519 (RM2,128)a night.

The bed and breakfast is Bottura's latest major project. This week, Bottura's first international restaurant Torno Subito opened at the W Dubai ― the Palm hotel on the Palm Jumeirah.

Following Gucci Osteria, a café inside the museum and retail space Gucci Garden in Florence, the chef is also set to open another café for the luxury Italian brand in Beverly Hills. ― AFP-Relaxnews