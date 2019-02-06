New York City and Four Seasons dominate best hotels ranking 2019. — Picture courtesy of Four Seasons

NEW YORK, Feb 6 — New York City is home to the largest number of America’s top hotels, followed by Las Vegas and Los Angeles, according to a new ranking from US News and World Report.

In the 2019 Best Hotels list, the Big Apple landed 39 Gold badge winners, a designation that denotes hotels that fall at or above the 90th per centile of all ranked hotels in their respective regions.

This year, the title of best hotel in America goes to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, a luxury resort set on white-sand beaches, surrounded by black-lava landscapes.

In the US, the Four Seasons hotel brand swept the awards taking four of the top five spots.

For the 2019 Best Hotels ranking, 30,000 hotels spanning more than 400 destinations are considered. Hotels are scored through a combination of industry awards, star ratings and guest reviews.

The report also named the best regional hotels around the world.

For Europe, Paris’s La Réserve took the top spot, while the best hotel in Canada is The Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver.

Editors note that the Caribbean is staging a comeback this year, with several hotels reopening after a devastating hurricane season in 2017. Taking the title of best hotel in the Caribbean is Jade Mountain in St. Lucia.

Here are the 2019 winners:

Best in the US

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hawaii

The Peninsula Chicago

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida

Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Hawaii

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Best in Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver

Clayoquot Wilderness Retreat, British Columbia

Wedgewood Hotel and Spa, Vancouver

Ritz-Carlton Montreal

Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland

Best in Europe

La Réserve Paris

Hotel Sanders, Copenhagen

Hotel Eden, Rome

Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

La Sirenuse Hotel, Amalfi Coast, Italy —AFP-Relaxnews