How to get a Hollywood complexion: Celebrities spill the beans on their skincare routines

US actress and model Emily Ratajkowski explaining that her everyday go-to is the ‘Ultra Facial Cleanser’ by the cult brand Kiehl's. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 ― Ever wondered how exactly celebrities maintain their seemingly impossibly flawless complexions? You're not alone. Luckily, several stars have opened up about their skincare routines recently; here is what we've learned.

Emily Ratajkowski: Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise

Model, actress and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski never seems to slow down, but as she told Coveteur earlier this month: “No matter how crazy my day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin.” She went on to detail her routine (“I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating, and depending on what's going on, I'll use different products”), explaining that her everyday go-to is the “Ultra Facial Cleanser” by the cult brand Kiehl's. She also uses a retinol, as well as the Joanna Vargas “Super Nova Serum” to brighten and stimulate cell generation, and the “Barbara Strum Face Cream Rich” for intense hydration. A slick of “Sisley Black Rose Oil” is also added into her nighttime routine on dry skin days.

Elle Macpherson: Beauty sleep

Supermodel Elle MacPherson knows a thing or two about how to look her best, but the fashion icon and entrepreneur claims that one of the most important beauty tricks in the book is a good night's sleep. “I have learned to be a better sleeper in recent years and am a solid seven-hours-a-night girl now,” she wrote in her regular column for Get The Gloss earlier this month. “We need our beauty sleep, it's a scientific fact.” She goes on to point out that sleep is particularly important for a glowing complexion, saying: “During deep sleep, the skin's metabolic rate speeds up, which helps with repair.” To relax her mind before bed and make it easier to drift off, Macpherson makes a pot of ‘Sleep Well Calming Tea' from her own Welleco brand, and sprays ‘Sleep Welle Calming Mist' on her pillow.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: K-beauty aficionado

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have a seriously demanding career, but as she recently revealed, she always makes time for skincare. “Skincare is a straight-up hobby of mine,” the Democrat wrote on her Instagram stories last month (as reported by The Guardian). “I'm a science nerd and I truly enjoy the science of it, reading about compounds and studies, etc.” Ocasio-Cortez certainly takes a scientific approach to her beauty routine, incorporating elements of K-beauty culture such as double cleansing by washing off her makeup at the end of the day with a balm or oil, before using a soapy cleanser to wash the skin. She then applies alcohol-free toner and serums with active ingredients, before moving onto moisturiser, and ― for the daytime ― a layer of sunscreen. “I try to do a face mask or eye patch or something extra like that every once in a while,” she added. ― AFP-Relaxnews