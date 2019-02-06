Burberry to launch debut Riccardo Tisci collection in USA

Riccardo Tisci's debut collection for Burberry will first of all launch in the USA. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 6 ― Riccardo Tisci's debut collection for the Burberry fashion house will initially launch in the USA exclusively at Barneys New York, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports yesterday, February 5. The first collection pieces will also be available at the British brand's two New York stores.

While some may have expected the British fashion house Burberry to launch the first collection from creative director Riccardo Tisci in London, the brand will instead debut the collection in the USA. Barneys will be the first store to carry pieces from the spring 2019 collection, from February 6.

Burberry will also be bringing this eagerly awaited collection to two of the brand's New York stores, located on 57th Street and Spring Street. The designs will then roll out with worldwide availability later in February.

Barneys New York will be the first US retailer to carry the collection pieces at its Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills stores. The stores will be decked out in the colors of the British fashion house for the occasion, proposing the women's, men's and accessories lines.

Named Burberry creative director in March 2018, Riccardo Tisci presented his first collection for the brand in September at London Fashion Week. ― AFP-Relaxnews