Beauty focus: Colourful hair for spring

Emerald hair at Jean-Paul Gaultier, one of a rainbow of shades seen at the Haute Couture show. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 2 — Blondes might have more fun, but multicolored hairstyles garner more style points, if the recent beauty trend sweeping the fashion industry is anything to go by.

The Fall/Winter 2019 and Spring 2019 couture catwalks were awash with eye-catching hairstyles in vibrant tones ranging from emerald green to violet, setting a colorful tone for the coming season. At Jean-Paul Gaultier's recent couture show in Paris, the models sashayed down the runway sporting wigs in a kaleidoscopic range of colors running the gamut from lavender to royal blue, while Maison Margiela's January ready-to-wear show featured multicolored hair dyed in various rainbow shades of pinks, yellows and oranges.

Facetasm's Fall 2019 show also featured flowing locks in rich colors such as cool violet, while Iris Van Herpen put a fun twist on the trend for Spring 2019 couture by dyeing the ends of the models' bangs an icy blue shade. Versace took a bold stance on the concept for its recent menswear show, debuting animal print hair for a particularly fearless look.

Hollywood has jumped on the bandwagon, led by superstar of the moment Lady Gaga, who kicked off the year with a frosted baby blue hairstyle for the Golden Globes, designed to match her similarly colored gown. Beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner also opted to begin 2019 with the blues, uploading a photo of herself rocking a teal bob on New Year's Eve. Not wanting to miss out, rapper Cardi B recently unveiled a style that includes both blue and teal shades, for a truly unique look. — AFP-Relaxnews