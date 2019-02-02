Annabelle Selldorf chosen to design interpretation center in Beijing's Forbidden City

The exterior of the Interpretation Centre before conservation.— Picture courtesy of Hillary Prim de World Monuments Fund

BEIJING, Feb 2 — An interpretation centre providing the first-ever public access to the Forbidden City's Qianlong Garden has named its designer: architect Annabelle Selldorf and her New York-based firm, Selldorf Architects.

Occupying part of the northeast quadrant of the Forbidden City, the Qianlong Garden was built between 1771 and 1776 as a planned retirement complex for the fourth emperor of the Qing Dynasty. Consisting of four courtyards and 27 pavilions and structures, it is said to feature some of the most exquisitely designed interiors to survive relatively unchanged from imperial China.

The buildings have never been open to the public, and the Garden has, until now, been one of Forbidden City's most significant historical sites to remain unrestored since imperial times. In 2004, a master plan was developed to conserve the Garden site, and several structures have so far been conserved and completed.

Now, Selldorf and her team have been named to add an essential piece to the site: the interpretation centre through which visitors will access the Qianlong Garden. Their center will be located in an existing restored structure and has been envisioned as three distinct halls surrounding an open pavilion, each hall offering visitors a perspective on the complex.

An exhibition space presenting the 18th-century design and creation of the Garden will occupy the west hall, while the east hall will focus on its conservation, and the main hall will offer a courtyard view allowing visitors to contemplate the garden.

Construction of the interior of the interpretation center is set to begin in late 2019. The full restoration of Qianlong Garden to be completed in conjunction with the Forbidden City's 600th anniversary in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews