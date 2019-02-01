Six ways to identify a high-potential investment property

How to tell if a property will be profitable in the future? — Pictures courtesy of Sentral Suites

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Does 2019 feel like a lucky year for you to be investing in a new property and growing your wealth?



With an abundance of upcoming developments, choosing the right property to invest in can be tricky, especially if you’re not sure if it would yield a high return.



Whether you’re a homeowner looking to upgrade your current property or an investor seeking to diversify your portfolio, here are six signs to look out for in a property that has high-return potential.



1. How to choose an auspicious location



KL Sentral is considered to be an accessible location. The most crucial factor that will make or break a property is location — even your feng shui master will tell you that. The neighbourhood in which your property is located is perhaps the most important aspect to consider. Accessibility is also a key factor. Look out for major highways near the property or if it’s situated near established neighbourhoods. Buyers looking to profit from renting out their prospective property should note that the type of neighbourhood is reflective of the types of renters.



2. Are jobs abundant in the area?



Areas with growing job opportunities translate to rental opportunities due to the influx of outer city and outer state job seekers, and expatriates. Good indicators include multinational corporations, banks and office towers in the area that are hiring.



3. Well-appointed amenities

Well-appointed amenities like this elegant barbeque deck can increase the value of your investment and is also perfect for reunion dinners.

Real estate pundits say well-appointed amenities in a property increases its competitiveness in the market that could raise the value of an investment. If you’re playing hostess with the mostess, you will appreciate the conveniences of public spaces and facilities when you’re whipping up that Lunar New Year feast.

4. Public transportation for a smooth sailing journey



With good connectivity at your doorstep, you can kiss travel woes goodbye. — Picture by 123rf When it comes to life, everyone wants a smooth-sailing journey, preferably free of traffic congestion. Take the route of convenience by owning a property close to public transport hubs is an importance housing factor. KL Sentral for example, is Malaysia’s largest transportation hub boasting seven rail networks, giving you the freedom and ease of not driving back to your home town this festive season.



5. Schools in the general area



Having educational institutions nearby your property is a good indicator of future growth. — Picture by 123rf An indication of whether your property’s investment value will go up is to find out if there are any schools within the area. Investment information website Investopedia explains the importance of local educational facilities for families with children. No matter how attractive a property is, its value can be affected if the schools nearby are poor or non-existent. Don’t have children? It’s still an added advantage if things change in the future.



6. Population growth



According to real estate experts, an area with an increasing population indicates that demand for housing will go up.



If there is a limited supply of homes for a growing pool of renters or owners, this often translates to higher values and rents.



According to research property consultancy firm JLL Property Services, KLCC and KL Sentral register a strong rental year-on-year growth rate, and an 8.3 per cent capital appreciation rate, making these locations excellent for those who want to increase their wealth.



