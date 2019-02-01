Life in Malaysia’s time of ending AIDS: The story of how it is possible to overcome dark times

Rahayu Rahmat and Rosli Ismail, who set up Sinar Sofia in 2011. — Pix by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — When people are put through a test in life, they either fail or strive to overcome it.

Rahayu Rahmat is one such person who has come out triumphant.

And now her life story has been used as basis for a play on HIV/AIDS, called Forget Me Not.

Rahayu, 49, was a young mother of three when she was diagnosed with HIV during her fourth pregnancy in 2000.

Working as an English lecturer at a private college in Singapore during that time, her life collapsed when she lost her job due to her status and her then-husband sold her into sex work in Johor Baru to settle his drug debts in 2005.

At the time when Rahayu was in need of a shoulder to cry on, her mother and the only sister neglected her after they found out about the sickness.

“My mother packed her stuff and left the house when I was asleep, and when I called my younger sister the next day, she told me to stay away from them,” she said. Rahayu’s then husband was using drugs and had a hefty debt. – Stock pic

She said that one day her husband asked her to dress up and follow him to meet some people from baitulmal (financial institution) and seek for financial aid.

However, when she arrived at the building in Johor Baru, she sensed something was amiss and it turned out to be a brothel.

Forced into sex work at 35, Rahayu said she had to service a minimum of five clients a day for six years.

She was eventually forced out of the brothel because of her status, and by that time, her then husband had abandoned her and their four children.

She lived on the streets with her Singaporean children, who had no legal documents on them to stay in Malaysia.

However, the turning point of Rahayu’s life happened when a non-governmental organisation (NGO) staff Rosli Ismail found her on the street while conducting a street feeding programme.

Rosli, who formerly used drugs and is also HIV positive, helped her and her children get off the street and receive proper medical attention.

“He got me and my children a small room to live in.

“He also sent me for treatment and even managed to get my children’s birth certificates. Now, they are all Malaysian citizens,” she said. Rosli Ismail rented a room for Rahayu Rahmat and her children, and helped send her for treatment.

The two eventually fell in love, got married and started an NGO, Persatuan Kebajikan Sinar Sofia, in 2011 to help drug users, sex workers and others with HIV, providing them with medical, moral and employment supports.

Located in Johor Baru, Sinar Sofia, which relies solely on public donation, is dedicated to helping those involved with drugs and people affected or infected with HIV.

To help combat HIV- and drug-related issues in Malaysia, Rosli said they were willing to work hand in hand with other agencies and NGOs both in Johor Baru and other states.

“We have been through this dark journey and understand those who are affected by it,” he added. The play, Forget Me Not, is a story based on Rahayu Rahmat’s life story.

Despite the awareness campaigns and efforts around the world, Rahayu stressed that the stereotypes and stigma surrounding HIV make it difficult for many to acknowledge their illness.

“When it comes to HIV, not many employers are willing to hire people infected by the virus.

“Many people are afraid of getting close to anyone with HIV, share food with them, or even shake their hands.

“My children live together with us and they are not affected by the illness.”

To break the stigma surrounding HIV, a young and passionate playwright Aisha Mohamad wrote the play. The cast of Forget Me Not play with Rahayu Rahmat and Rosli Ismail.

Directed by Azmi Hud, the play is a story of survival, redemption and acceptance.

The cast include Aifa Amalina, Nabil Musawir, Maza Maamor, Tharwa Karina and Adiilah Radzak.

Held at the Lot’ng Arts Space in Subang Jaya, Selangor, the 45-minute play, presented by Shah Alam-based theatre company Anomalist Production, will run until Sunday, February 3 with a post-performance circle talk with Rahayu and Rosli.

Visit here for more info.