Too Faced and Erika Jayne’s makeup collection is almost here

Jerrod Blandino’s Instagram account that features Erika Jayne. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Too Faced and Erika Jayne have lifted the lid on their upcoming makeup collaboration.

The cult cruelty-free beauty brand and the singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star have been teasing their joint project for some time, but have finally announced a launch date. According to WWD, the “Erika Jayne X TooFaced” series will hit the Too Faced website on February 12, before going on sale at Sephora on February 17.

The collection — which Jayne wore on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and while on tour year — spans products for eyes, lips and face, featuring an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter and two lip kits, a “kissable body shimmer” and a version of the brand’s “Lip Injection” lip plumper. The range will come presented with 1980s-style warning labels, WWD reports.

“This was the easiest collaboration I’ve ever done,” Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino told the site. “[Erika] said, ‘I want a palette that I can go from living my normal life, housewife, into the stage presence superstar that I have to transition into.’ We all have a little Erika Jayne in us. She wanted to make sure she allowed for that transition.”

Too Faced is getting a taste for high-profile collaborations, it seems — last year, the brand teamed up with blogger and influencer Jackie Aina to expand its “Born This Way” foundation shade range to suit a wider variety of dark skin tones, while it has previously featured singer-songwriter RaeLynn in its “Life’s A Festival” collection campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews