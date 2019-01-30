Retiree’s heartwarming photograph of family wins him a top prize in LBS contest

From left: LBS Bina Group Bhd executive directors Datuk Cynthia Lim, Datuk Joey Lim, photography contest winner Wong Wai Sun, LBS Bina Group Bhd managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San and his wife Puan Sri Karen Lim admire the winning photo. — Pix by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — It took several tries but avid photographer Wong Wai Sun managed to the perfect shot of his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.

That translated in the 63-year-old retiree from Puchong winning one of the top prizes in property developer LBS Bina Group Bhd’s Perks & Plusses Photography and Creativity Contest.

His heart-warming photo won him RM5,000 in the photography segment of the competition.

Asked if it was difficult to capture his winning shot with three young children, he said:

“We had to take several shots to get to this image but at the heart of it, it’s a very simple photograph.”

Wong added that he planned to use the money on his grandchildren in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The contest was held between last August and September where participants were invited to submit snapshots, artworks and model houses to celebrate the company’s 27-year milestone of developing affordably-priced homes for Malaysians.

On top of encouraging children to express their artistic talents, cash prizes of over RM25,000 were up for grabs. Lim said the contest aims to foster a better understand of Malaysian life.

“The creativity and photo contest’s theme My Dream House and how LBS impacts the Malaysian landscape and community for the past 27 years provides a good platform for the students and public to demonstrate and express their creativity and innovative thinking and at the same time showcasing their creative talents through visual arts,” said LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San in his speech.

Lim added that the contest was held to “foster better understanding of everything Malaysian”.

LBS received an overwhelming response with 800 photographs that was submitted from all over Malaysia for the Photography Contest and 3,500 submissions from a total of 15 participating schools for its Creativity Contest. A contestant takes a closer look at some of the winning model houses on display.

The Creativity Contest was split into Category A (five to eight years old), Category B (nine to 12 years old) and Category C which involves building a model house.

Category A winner went to Lee Xin Luo while Category B’s winner was Belle Foong Yann Thong – both winners took home a cash prize of RM1,000 and a trophy.

Muhammad Afiq Amirun wowed judges with his model house that was built out of boxes, woods, cotton buds and the midrib of coconut palm leaves.

The SK Taman Samudera, Batu Caves student was awarded RM1,000 and a trophy for his kampung-style dream house. First runner-up winners Shavina Veeramani (right) and Sharvani Kanagavellu pose with their model house.

Eleven-year-olds Shavina Veeramani and Sharvani Kanagavellu also from SK Taman Samudera, was named first runner-up and told Malay Mail the idea to build an ornate mansion came from their parents.

The close friends took three weeks to complete their project and both agreed that their house’s best feature was its blue-glitter swimming pool.

Special awards were also given for the following — Best Teacher Award (SK Taman Samudera), Full Participation School Award (SK Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Special Class Award (SK Bukit Rimau and SK Taman Keramat 2), Most Initiative School Award (Alice Smith International School), Highest Participation School Award (SK Taman Nirwana).