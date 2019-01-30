PrettyLittleThing reteams with Maya Jama for new collection

A design from the new collection from PrettyLittleThing and Maya Jama. — Picture courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — PrettyLittleThing has announced the launch of the second part of its collaboration with Maya Jama. The British TV and radio presenter joined forces with the ready-to-wear brand’s team of designers to create a feminine collection taking in streetwear, sportswear and extreme sensuality.

Almost six months after lifting the lid on her debut fashion partnership with PrettyLittleThing, Maya Jama returns with a new set of creations with a summery flavour.

Prints, vivid colours, fabric effects and sexy dresses are the order of the day in this latest collection, available online at www.prettylittlething.com.

Comprising 82 pieces, in sizes ranging from EU 32 to 52, this new ready-to-wear line draws inspiration from urban and sportswear styles. The trend is channelled via a selection of hoodies, some in corduroy, as well as crops tops, sweat pants—including models in faux leather and faux fur—and slightly loose-cut high-waist jeans.

Inspired by the TV presenter’s own personal style, the collection also includes a wide choice of super-sexy dresses. Standouts include bodycon dresses in various fabrics, a skater dress, a sweater dress, a bandeau midi dress and a corset-style dress with eyelets.

“I was so overwhelmed at the response and support for my first collection with PLT. It did so well that I couldn’t be more excited to unveil my second. Once again, it’s a total reflection of my character and personal style. I’m always on the move and so I’ve designed this collection for every girl, from size 4-24 [EU 32-52], so they’ve got the perfect look from day to night,” said Maya Jama in a statement.—AFP-Relaxnews