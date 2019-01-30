New study links hearing loss with a greater risk of cognitive decline

New research suggests that hearing loss as we age may also be linked to a greater risk of cognitive decline. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 30 ­— New US research has found that hearing loss may be linked with an increased risk of dementia.

Carried out by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the new study looked at 10,107 men aged 62 and over for a period of eight years and asked them to self-report on their hearing loss and hearing aid use.

The researchers also assessed subjective cognitive function (SCF) using questionnaires at three points in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The findings, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia , showed that men who experienced hearing loss also had a higher risk of subjective cognitive decline.

More specifically, the risk of cognitive decline was 30 percent higher for men with mild hearing loss compared to men with no hearing loss, 42 percent higher among men with moderate hearing loss, and 54 percent higher among men with severe hearing loss but who did not use hearing aids.

For men with severe hearing loss but who used a hearing aid, the risk was 37 percent higher, although the researchers pointed out that this is not statistically significantly different from the risk among those who did not use hearing aids.

“Dementia is a substantial public health challenge that continues to grow. There is no cure, and effective treatments to prevent progression or reverse the course of dementia are lacking,” said lead author Sharon Curhan, MD, MSc.

“Our findings show that hearing loss is associated with new onset of subjective cognitive concerns which may be indicative of early stage changes in cognition. These findings may help identify individuals at greater risk of cognitive decline.”

As the study focused only on older white males, the researchers noted that further research in other populations is needed. However, they added that the findings do add to a growing body of evidence that hearing loss may be linked with higher risk of cognitive decline.

“Whether there is a temporal association between hearing loss and cognitive decline and whether this relation is causal remains unclear,” said Curhan. “We plan to conduct further longitudinal studies of the relation of hearing loss and cognition in women and in younger populations, which will be informative.”

A study published just last month also found that hearing loss as we age could be linked to an increased risk of depression, and the greater the hearing loss, the greater the risk, with the authors noting that treating hearing loss could help reduce the risk of the condition. — AFP-Relaxnews