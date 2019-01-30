Dr Martens revisits iconic models in celebration of the Sex Pistols

Dr Martens celebrates the Sex Pistols with a footwear and clothing collection. — Pictures courtesy of Dr Martens

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — The season has a rebellious, punky vibe at Dr Martens, which has announced the upcoming launch of a collection of boots, apparel and accessories celebrating the Sex Pistols.

The designs are due out from February in selected stores and online at www.drmartens.com.

This non-conformist collection from Dr Martens features a selection of footwear and clothing designs celebrating the British punk band, the Sex Pistols.

The capsule heads straight back to the 1970s for inspiration, notably celebrating the band’s Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols album cover and 45 single artwork designed by Jamie Reid.

The Dr Martens collection celebrating the Sex Pistols is due out from February. — AFP pic

All items in the collection — footwear and ready-to-wear pieces — feature selected lyrics from the band’s 1977 track Pretty Vacant.

Finished in black and white with a few neon touches, the collection includes a pair of 1490 10-eye boots, a pair of 1460 eight-eye boots, a pair of 1925 three-eye steel-toe shoes, as well as Pressler and Toomey canvas styles. The collection also includes bags and a selection of T-shirts.

These punk-inspired creations are due out from February in selected stores and online. — AFP-Relaxnews