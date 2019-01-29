The hot new mascara behind Emma Stone’s latest red carpet look

Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles January 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Emma Stone certainly knows how to rock a red carpet beauty look, but the Hollywood star’s makeup for the Screen Actors Guild Awards yesterday was extra special.

The actress used the event as an opportunity to test drive Sisley Paris’ brand-new “So Volume” mascara, as reported by Allure.

Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin took to Instagram to share the details of Stone’s beauty look, which involved prepping the skin with multiple Burt’s Bees products, before creating a soft eyeshadow look featuring gold and topaz hues by Sisley Paris, adding in a statement red lip by mixing two of the brand’s lipsticks to come up with the perfect rusty burgundy tone.

The new mascara, which is now available, comes in three shades; “Deep Brown”, “Deep Black” and “Deep Blue”, and its formula includes vitamin peptides and cotton proteins to make lashes appear stronger and longer. “Aside from it being a mascara, it ramps it up and makes it a beautiful, more tactile experience,” Goodwin told Allure of the new product.

Prestige brand Sisley Paris is not the only makeup label doubling down on mascara lately. Cult brand Pat McGrath Labs is about to add a barand-new “Fetish Eyes” mascara to its permanent collection, while ColourPop Cosmetics also released a debut mascara series earlier this month, in seven different shades. — AFP-Relaxnews