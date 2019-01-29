Caesars Entertainment to launch new casino-less hotel brand

The four-star Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be strategically located next to Scottsdale Fashion Square, a premium retail shopping centre in the region. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 29 — Caesars Entertainment has announced plans to launch a new hotel brand that will be noticeably void of the company's signature features: blackjack tables and slot machines.

Caesars Republic will be the first brand from the company designed exclusively as a non-gaming hotel.

The first hotel to premiere the brand will open in Scottsdale, Arizona, as an 11-story glass building with 266 rooms. The four-star Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be strategically located next to Scottsdale Fashion Square, a premium retail shopping centre in the region.

No two Caesars Republic hotels will be exactly alike, says the company, with food and décor inspired by their host city's culture and heritage.

The hotel opening also gives locals in Scottsdale their first rooftop pool, set to offer sweeping views of Camelback Mountain.

The agenda of activities will include morning yoga and champagne-fueled weekend brunches.

Other amenities include a first-floor after-work bar, restaurant, outdoor patio, coffee shop and ballroom. — AFP-Relaxnews