Bella Hadid fronts new Michael Kors campaign (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 29 — Supermodel Bella Hadid is the face of the Michael Kors spring-summer 2019 collection.

The campaign also features Luna Bijl, Mayowa Nicholas, Sohyun Jung, Don Lee, Timo Baumann, Zhengyang Zhang and Piero Mendez.

The video, published today on Michael Kors’s Instagram, was shot by photographer David Sims in New York.

“Speed, energy, optimism,” reads the Instagram caption, as Hadid and the other models bounce around to the tune of Nina Sky’s Move Ya Body.

MICHAEL Michael Kors’s spring-summer collection 2019 features athleisure pieces in khakhi, gold and brown tones, including cargo pants, bodysuits and anoraks, as well as a floral slip dress and a denim-on-denim outfit.

Hadid has also recently featured in campaigns for Versace and Moschino. — Relaxnews