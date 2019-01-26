Pharrell Williams teams with Adidas Originals for special CNY kicks

New PW CNY pack lends some limited edition festive cheer. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — If Adidas is on your shopping list this Chinese New Year, then check out the latest Pharrell Williams collab with Adidas Originals.

They're basically special CNY editions of the SolarHu Glide and BYW kicks.

The SolarHu Glide CNY has a 'Fu' embroidered on the upper, a symbol traditionally displayed upside-down at Chinese homes.

As for the BYW CNY model, it features the word 'ambition' as well as a striking red and gold design.

The SolarHu Glide retails for RM700 and the BYW CNY model is RM1,150 and is available now at selected retailers or at the online Adidas store.