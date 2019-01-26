Burberry: Eclecticism and diversity at the heart of Riccardo Tisci's first campaign

Natalia Vodianova and Rianne van Rompaey pose for Riccardo Tisci's first Burberry campaign. — Instagram/Burberry pic

LONDON, Jan 26 — This week Burberry unveiled its first campaign by Riccardo Tisci, who took over as chief creative officer for the fashion house in 2018. For this latest initiative, the Italian designer sought to make an impact with a high-profile cast of models and six top photographers, who project an image of diversity reflecting the brand's appeal to different generations, cultures and worldviews.

Along with the drive to bring something new to the runways for every season, designers are also innovating with campaigns for their new collections. Hot on the heels of Virgil Abloh, who recently presented a groundbreaking multimedia drive structured in three different sections and photographed by three different artist teams for Louis Vuitton, Riccardo Tisci aims to stand out from the crowd with his new campaign to turn a spotlight on Burberry's 2019 Spring-Summer Collection.

Like Virgil Abloh, Riccardo Tisci did not exclusively focus this campaign on the pieces of the collection, but rather offered a more general exposition of Burberry's vision, which is resolutely contemporary and inclusive in that the label "appeals to everyone no matter their age, their social standing, their race, or their gender," as the Italian designer explains in a press release.

To implement this idea, Tisci brought together a highly diverse group of models and photographers. The artistic director called on no fewer than six photographers, all of whom were new to Burberry, to create a team combining experience and emerging talent. The six were Nick Knight (United Kingdom), Danko Steiner (Germany), Hugo Comte (France), Colin Dodgson (United States), Peter Langer (Germany) and Letty Schmiterlow (United Kingdom).

The cast of models for the shoot is also marked by diversity. Riccardo Tisci, who did not skimp on the means for this first campaign, called on the well-known British models Stella Tennant, Fran Summers, Darani, Joe Plunkett, and Claudia Lavender, and also on international names like Irina Shayk, Rianne van Rompaey, Natalia Vodianova, Sora Choi, Anok Yai, and Matteo Ferri.

The campaign includes shots of the key pieces from the Burberry 2019 Spring-Summer Collection, which will be available in stores and online in February. — AFP-Relaxnews