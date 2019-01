People visit Disney Town of Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai April 26, 2016. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 ― Shanghai Disney Resort is opening a Zootopia-themed land, the first of its kind for Disney parks around the world.

The 2016 film broke box office records in China to become the country’s No. 1 animated feature film in history.

The expansion marks the park’s eighth themed land and the second major expansion since the resort opened in 2016.

Details on the attractions are scarce, but construction is set to begin later this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews