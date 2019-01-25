Malaysian rotary clubs to run, walk, and ‘plog’ for a good cause

‘Plogging’ first found footing in Sweden in 2016. — Picture courtesy of Karthi Palanisamy

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Do you know about “plogging”?

While it might sound like a trendy fad, the healthy activity has the potential to improve both your health and Mother Nature’s as well.

“Plogging” refers to an activity that combines the act of jogging with picking up litter.

Not only does it enhance your workout with extra movements like bending, squatting, and stretching, it lends a much-needed helping hand to keep the environment clean and tidy.

Malaysian Rotary clubs from District 3300 are encouraging the public to join them in a nationwide plogging session on Feb 24 with Run, Walk, and Plog 2019, an event aimed at raising funds for charity and spreading eco-friendly knowledge among participants.

The non-competitive event will be held simultaneously in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, and Penang, where runners will embark on three-kilometre routes to exercise, pick up litter, and take in the sights of the city.

Educational programmes on the environment and cancer-related support activities are also on the agenda during the event which will last from 9am to 12pm on the day.

Run, Walk, and Plog 2019 organising chairman Karthi Palanisamy hopes participants will be able to cultivate a sense of community and environmental awareness by joining in the activities.

“The Run, Walk & Plog Day aims to inculcate the spirit of volunteerism, educate people about the environment, encourage no plastic usage, recycling, planting of trees, and supporting children with cancer,” he told Malay Mail.

The event will be attended by Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Registration is free and open to all, and a tree will be planted at the International Peace Park in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor for every participant that signs up.

All excess funds raised from the event will go to the Children’s Home for Hope managed by the National Cancer Society of Malaysia, an organisation that provides child cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay while they are undergoing outpatient treatment at hospitals.

For more information on signing up, head on over to https://rotaryrunwalkplog.com.