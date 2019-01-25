Here’s how to keep your waistline in check during Chinese New Year

Everyone looks forward to the wide array of delicious goodies that come with Chinese New Year. – Picture courtesy of the National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Chinese New Year is always a delightful affair with family, friends and, of course, food.

Thanks to the endless gatherings and delicious feasts, it’s easy for us to let our hair down and indulge in the wide array of snacks and goodies the festivity has.

But, of course, not without guilt.

To help keep your waistline in check during the festive season, the National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia has come up with a set of eating tips to help you stay healthy throughout the celebration.

A smaller plate tricks the brain into feeling satisfied with much lesser food. Use a smaller plate

It is always tempting to fill your plate with food, especially at an open house buffet party.

But you would probably end the holiday feeling uncomfortably full and bloated.

Instead, try to eat smaller portions by using a smaller plate.

According to scientific research, it is shown that having a bigger plate of food or being served larger portions makes your eat more.

By choosing a smaller plate, you may trick your brain into feeling satisfied with much lesser food.

Nuts and seeds are considered the healthiest snacks between meals. Feast on rich and healthy snacks

Include a few tasty yet healthy snacks such as nuts and seeds in your diet.

Rich in dietary fiber, protein and healthy fats, a handful of nuts or seeds such as pistachios, almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds and melon seeds can make for a nutritious and fulfilling snack.

Choose nuts that are roasted, baked or raw, and avoid those that are fried or coated in sugar, honey or salt.

On top of that, include fresh fruits in your diet to satisfy your sweet tooth and get your adequate daily nutrients.

Stay hydrated by drinking plain water, which is free from calories. Drink right

It is easy to focus on the food that you eat and pay lesser attention to your drinks.

Bear in mind that sugary and carbonated drinks will only add extra calories to the diet, without other essential nutrients.

A packet drink alone may contain about four to five teaspoons of sugar (80 to 100 calories).

For an average healthy adult, it is recommended not to exceed 11 teaspoons of sugar intake per day, which may easily be exceeded if sweetened beverages are consumed.

Your best option is still plain water which is free from calories.

Alternatively, go for unsweetened beverages like green tea or oolong tea.

A slow walk can be helpful to aid digestion. Walk or cycle between your visits

If you are heading to several locations close to each other, why not burn some extra calories with a leisurely stroll or bicycle ride?

A slow walk can be helpful to aid digestion.

You can also create active opportunities to expend energy throughout the day, such as by climbing the stairs instead of taking the lift, or playing sports and physical games during gatherings.