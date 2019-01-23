Is lime green fashion’s new favourite colour?

A screengrab from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 23 — “Living Coral” might have officially been declared the colour of 2019, but unofficially, a very different shade is making its way onto the fashion radar.

Lime green has been flashing up on celebrity Instagram accounts for some time now, as some of the most famous faces in the fashion industry embrace the vivid neon hue. But how can you incorporate it into your wardrobe?

For the boldest of fashion followers, the obvious choice would be to channel Blake Lively and do head-to-toe green in an eye-wateringly vivid shade. The actress, who was one of the earliest champions of the current trend, stepped out in a zesty suit and matching sweater back in August, igniting Hollywood’s fascination with the trend.

If that feels a little too full on, make like supermodels Ashley Graham and Kendall Jenner and opt for neon separates. Graham caused a stir back in November when she debuted a pair of bright lime flared pants.

Meanwhile Jenner was seen wearing the shade more than once over the holiday period, ringing in the new year in a lime ruffled top.

Since then, there have been several other celebrity lime incidents, including Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk’s mini dress (toned down with a black jumper and Doc Martens), and Kylie Jenner’s lime green swimwear (she also dolled up her best friend Jordyn Woods and daughter Stormi in the shade). Bella Hadid has shown her appreciation for all things neon with a knitted vest, and Rita Ora has been snapped combining trends in a neon animal print bikini. There has never been a better time to indulge your inner green-eyed monster. — AFP-Relaxnews