Get over those midweek blues by checking out these cute Insta-pets

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — There’s nothing more enjoyable than launching Instagram and finding your feed filled with photos of irresistibly cute fluffy, feathered and spiky critters.

If you’re utterly obsessed with animals and looking to expand your Instagram feed beyond humans, start following these adorable pets that would make you go “Aww” every time you come across their snaps:

Mr Bagel the Chinchilla

This little guy isn’t just a cute bundle of fluff.

The adorable 10-year-old critter, with a whopping 107,000 followers on Instagram, is also a committed anti-fur activist whose profile biography reads, “Say no to fur clothing and follow me!”

Harlow and Sage

Harlow and Sage is a quartet of dog friends who enjoy doing their daily chores together.

The account, that has 1.7 million fans, follows the adventures of Harlow, a Weimaraner and her friends, Indiana, Reese and Ezra.

The quartet do everything together, from taking cuddly group naps to posing in matching accessories.

Darcy the Flying Hedgehog

For all the spiky cuteness you can handle, this tiny hedgehog from Japan is definitely one to follow.

For her uncommon hedgehog life, the spiky critter takes photos with unusual settings, some of which she sits on a chair, fit into a mug or even dresses up as a chef to entertain her 300,000 followers.

Pumpkin The Raccoon

Meet Pumpkin, the once-abandoned raccoon turned social media star, who is now living with two of his canine friends, Toffee and Oreo.

She eats meals at the dinner table, messes around with books and cuddles with her puppy duo, who are seemingly unaware that she isn’t one of them.

Ludwik

This hairless guinea pig from Poland will either steal your heart or freak you out!

With over 240,000 followers on Instagram, this plump little guy is a foodie and loves to munch on greens.

Lil Bub

Lil Bub is no ordinary cat!

In the world of famous internet cats, this little kitty is the only one with her own merchandise line.

Believe it or not, she’s got her own clothing label, book and even music album.

Juniper Fox

Pet fox anyone?

Although foxes in general may be a little unconventional, Juniper is a feisty domestic fox who isn’t afraid to show her emotions and act like an ordinary doggie.

She loves to cuddle in the morning, hide food in case of snack emergencies, flirt with her canine friend Moose and eat socks.

Jiff Pom

Want some puppy style tips? Then you need to follow this well-groomed Pomeranian cutie on Instagram.

The smart-looking canine is one of the most famous pets on the Internet with 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

Jiff even set the Guinness World Record for the fastest dog on two paws in 2014.

Jack the Cockatiel

This gorgeous Brazilian cockatiel describes himself as “lovable and curious” in his Instagram biography, and a quick scroll through his posts proves that to be true.

Jack seems to be constantly busy with his extra-curricular activities such as skateboarding, flower arranging and dressing up to keep his 55,000 follower entertained.

Hosico Cat

If you’re a cat lover, this fluffy Scottish cat will surely make you squeal in joy with his dreamy eyed, round faced cuteness.