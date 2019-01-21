Little-known designer to lead fashion house Lanvin

Lanvin's fortunes have dipped since the replacement of its long-time designer. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 21 — A little known 31-year-old French fashion designer was handed the keys to Lanvin today, the oldest couture house of all.

Bruno Sialelli, who has previously worked for Loewe, Balenciaga and Acne Studios, is the fourth creative director to head the troubled brand in four years.

He has been charged with unifying its men's and women's lines after the Chinese conglomerate Fosun, who bought out the brand last year, said they wanted to take Lanvin in a "pivotal new direction".

Chief executive Jean-Philippe Hecquet said that they were won over by Sialelli's "singular and very personal vision, his audacity, his culture, his energy and ability to build a strong creative team."

The turmoil at the house began in 2015 with the departure of star designer Alber Elbaz after a 14-year run during which the brand became a favourite of the fashion set.

The following year the company — then owned by the Taiwanese media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang — sank to a loss of €18.3 million (RM85.5 million), its first in a decade.

Elbaz was eventually replaced by Bouchra Jarrar, who quit after just 16 months. — AFP