Finalists for annual Tourism for Tomorrow awards announced

The Brando resort at Tetiaroa, French Polynesia is being recognised for prioritising environmentally-friendly practices across the luxury resort. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 21 — The Caribbean’s only certified carbon-neutral resort and a car and RV rental company making the switch to electric-powered holiday vehicles are among some of the finalists in a tourism and sustainability awards.

The World Travel and Tourism Council announced the finalists in its annual Tourism for Tomorrow awards, which aim to recognise businesses and organisations that “balance the needs of people, planet and profits” in the tourism industry.

Because while travel may inspire a deeper appreciation for the planet, its carbon footprint can also contribute to the planet’s very demise.

So how do you reconcile a lust for travel with the earth’s welfare? You choose your holiday destination wisely, like the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba which is the only certified carbon-neutral resort in the Caribbean. To achieve this milestone, the adults-only boutique resort didn’t fall back on carbon offsets but aimed to become self-sufficient by going off-grid. The resort’s 618 solar panels help power 40 per cent of the property’s energy needs.

The largest holiday vehicle rental company in New Zealand and Australia and the largest RV operator in the world Tourism Holdings Limited is also a finalist for working to green a traditionally dirty industry. The company has set out a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 with the addition of electric vehicles in their fleet.

And Marlon Brando’s legacy, The Brando, at the Tetiaroa Private Island in Tahiti is also being recognised for prioritising environmentally-friendly practices across the luxury resort. The entire island is LEED Platinum certified thanks to solar panels that power 70 per cent of the resort’s energy and 100 per cent of its heated water. The property was also the first in the world to implement an innovative air-conditioning system powered by sea water which reduced its energy consumption by 80 per cent.

The Tourism for Tomorrow Awards is divided into categories like climate action, investing in people, destination stewardship, social impact and changemakers.

Finalists will be evaluated onsite before winners are announced at the WTTC Global Summit in Seville, Spain April 2-4.

For the full list of finalists visit wttc.org. — AFP-Relaxnews