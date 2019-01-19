Yayasan MRCB provides basic welfare assistance to Orang Asli community

The Orang Asli children learn how to brush their teeth. — Pictures courtesy of MRCB

PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — The Orang Asli community, living in Sg Kejar, located within the Royal Belum State Park in Perak, received basic medical and welfare assistance as part of Yayasan MRCB’s community engagements programme recently.

Yayasan MRCB is the philanthropic and corporate responsibility arm of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad.

Organised by the foundation with Universiti Kuala Lumpur Royal College of Medicine Perak (UniKL RCMP), the initiative saw about 300 villagers learning about good personal hygiene habits.

The three-day programme also saw medical screenings, including blood pressure measurement, eye check-up and weight calculation for body mass index, blood glucose testing and diabetes monitoring as well as minor skin treatment being carried out.

The children take part in colouring activities during the community engagement programme.

The villagers also participated in singing sessions while the children were given the opportunity to express their creativity during an art colouring exercise.

Foundation chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng said Yayasan MRCB was pleased to collaborate with UniKL RCMP in bringing the programme to the indigenous people of Sg Kejar.

“We hope that the programme benefited the villagers.

“We, at Yayasan MRCB will continue to do our part, by taking deliberate steps to engage the targeted community, serve the needy and promote inclusiveness through related programmes that will ultimately impact lives positively and sustainably,” she said.

Founded in 2015, the foundation is focused on areas relating to the children, underprivileged groups and communities.

Yayasan MRCB trustee Jamaludin Zakaria hands over rice packets to the members of Sg Kejar community.

“Giving back to the communities in which we operate is fundamental to our business philosophy,” said Yayasan MRCB trustee Jamaludin Zakaria.

“We are deeply committed to supporting inclusive communities in the areas of education and children, which we believe are essential for the progress of a country, its economy and its people,” he added.