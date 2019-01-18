Maybelline and Puma are launching streetwear-inspired makeup

A screengrab from Maybelline’s Instagram teasing the collaboration. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 18 ― Maybelline and Puma have joined forces for a streetwear-inspired makeup collaboration.

The cosmetics giant and the sportswear brand are releasing a five-piece beauty collection set to launch globally on February 8, WWD reports.

The line focuses on highly-pigmented products for eyes, lips and face. It features a “Smudge-Proof Mascara”, “Matte + Metallic Duo Eye Stick” and “Colour + Gloss Duo Face Stick” ― all of which are new products ― and a “SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick” and a “Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter”, which are revamped versions of the originals.

A teaser video posted to Maybelline’s Instagram account, starring supermodel Adriana Lima, hints at bold metallic shades ideal for making the transition from day to night. The brand uploaded the clips with the tagline “Makeup game strong”.

“Both of us are going after the younger consumer ― what we call the ‘hustle generation’,” Amy Whang, senior vice president of marketing for Maybelline, told WWD. “We wanted to provide product that would keep up with them.”

The move suggests that Puma is serious about stepping up its makeup game ― last year, the athletics brand collaborated with the beauty label MAC on a sneaker collection inspired by three of the cosmetics brand's famous lipstick tones. Maybelline, for its part, has also been doubling down on quirky collaborations, having launched an interactive installation at the Colour Factory museum in New York last summer, and worked with developer Perfect Corp to launch a virtual New York Fashion Week experience via YouCam Makeup. ― AFP-Relaxnews