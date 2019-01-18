London hotel opens ‘world’s first vegan hotel suite’

The Hilton London Bankside’s vegan suit has been completely redesigned as a plant-based, animal-free room. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 18 ― It’s being called the world’s first vegan hotel suite: To capitalise on Veganuary, currently in full swing, a London hotel has turned one of its rooms into a vegan-friendly suite made with pineapple “leather,” buckwheat pillows and bamboo flooring.

Vegans and eco-conscious travellers can now book a stay at the Hilton London Bankside’s vegan suite, completely redesigned as a plant-based, animal-free room in response to the growing popularity of the meat-free and cruelty-free lifestyle.

Designed in collaboration with London studio Bompas & Parr and experts at The Vegan Society, the suite takes inspiration from the pineapple, a key material for the room.

In lieu of leather hide, armchairs, headboards, cushions, pouffes and even keycards are replaced with Piñatex, a natural leather made from cellulose fibers extracted from pineapple leaves.

Instead of feather down, pillows are made with organic buckwheat hulls, natural kapok or organic millet husks and orthopedic memory foam pillows are made with shredded bamboo fiber and recycled cluster polyester.

Flooring is also made with bamboo ― a renewable, sustainable material ― while the mini-bar is stocked with locally-sourced vegan treats and the housekeeping trolley updated with eco-friendly, cruelty-free cleaning products.

No detail is spared, as even the room pen has been selected for being vegan-friendly.

The launch coincides with Veganuary, a movement that challenges consumers to follow a plant-based diet for the entire month of January.

Reservations for The Vegan Suite are now open and can be made by contacting at [email protected] ― AFP-Relaxnews