Is Rihanna launching a luxury fashion brand?

Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ in the Manhattan borough of New York May 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 18 ― Rihanna reportedly has a new luxury label in the pipeline.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer is allegedly in talks with luxury conglomerate LVMH to launch a high-end fashion brand, reports WWD. The collaboration is rumoured to be spanning ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods, and the superstar is said to have been working on the project with select employees from the conglomerate's Louis Vuitton and Celine brands.

The Barbadian star has a wealth of experience in fashion design and has indulged her passion for creating clothes ever since she was snapped up to collaborate with the fast fashion brand River Island back in 2013. She has previously worked on a sunglasses collection with the LVMH-owned Dior, has released multiple “Fenty for Stance” sock collections, and acted as the creative director of Puma for several years. Recently she has been focusing on launching her own brands, which include the wildly successful Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makeup label, which launched in 2017, and her Fenty X Savage lingerie line, which put on its debut New York Fashion Week show last September.

A new fashion line would make 2019 a very busy year for Rihanna, who recently confirmed on Instagram that she plans to launch her ninth album at some point over the next 12 months. ― AFP-Relaxnews