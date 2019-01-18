10yearchallenge: Do you remember these headlines and trends from 10 years ago?

Najib became the sixth prime minister of Malaysia 10 years ago. — Picture by AFP

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — A lot can happen in a decade as seen in multiple posts on social media platforms thanks to the ongoing viral phenomenon that is the #10yearchallenge.

When you think about it really, the challenge is simply a throwback post by another name.

From Malaysian headlines to popular culture, let's take a walk down memory lane to some things that happened 10 years ago:

Malaysian politics

2009: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was sworn in as Prime Minister of Malaysia on April 2, 2009 after winning the Umno presidency unopposed.

Dr Mahathir was sworn in as the seventh Malaysian prime minister last May. — Picture by Bernama

2019: Current and fourth prime minister of Malaysia Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad enters his eight-month of assuming office after Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election.

If you were to throw the challenge way back, you would land at the time when Dr Mahathir was prime minister the first time around.

Malaysian cars

2009: National car manufacturer Proton launches its first MPV, the Proton Exora while Perodua follows suit with its first MPV model the Perodua Alza.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali at the launch of the Proton SUV X70 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Picture by Bernama

2019: The Proton X70, launched a month ago, is the Proton’s first SUV manufactured in collaboration with Chinese automotive group Geely. Perodua has since launched its Perodua Aruz.

Mysterious deaths

Teoh Lee Lan shows a picture of her late brother on her phone at a press conference in DAP’s headquarters on June 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

2009: Teoh Beng Hock, the political secretary of Seri Kembangan state assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah found dead on July 6 at Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Selangor state headquarters in Shah Alam.

2019: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says probe on the former DAP aide was ongoing, refuting cover-up claims.

Smoking

A decade ago, the lowest price for a packet of cigarettes will set you back RM6.40. — Picture by Reuters

2009: The health ministry announced the minimum price for a 20-stick pack of cigarettes would be RM6.40 beginning January 2010.

Restaurant operators protest against the smoking ban on December 5, 2018 in Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

2019: Putrajaya enforces a smoking ban at all eateries in Malaysia in a move to protect the public from cigarette smoke exposure.

US politics

2009: Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States and the first African-American president.

2019: Two years since Donald Trump became president of the United States.

Films

2009: Avatar, James Cameron’s fantasy and sci-fi film becomes the highest-grossing film of all time, premieres in the United Kingdom.

2019: Filming for the long-awaited sequels Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 is completed.

Social media

2009: Remember Facebook’s “Tag your Facebook friends who are most likely to ?” activity when you had too much time to spare?

That contagious Buzzfeed quiz. — Screengrab from Buzzfeed

2019: These days, Buzzfeed is the go-to portal for a variety of quizzes that will distract you from doing actual work.

Vampires in popular culture

2009: The one book that everyone was reading was Stephenie Meyer’s vampire series Twilight, which was made into a film.

It also started every teenage girl and young woman’s obsession with the sparkly Edward Cullen.

2019: Vampire fans today have new television series, The Passage, to quench their thirst.

It is based on the books written by Justin Cronin which takes place in an apocalyptic world.

Fashion trends

2009: The one fashion trend that defined 2009 was headbands and Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf has a lot to answer for.

2019: Where hair accessories are concerned, a trend from the 1990s wormed its way into 2018 and 2019 — snap hair clips.