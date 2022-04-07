Savour the magical brunch hour at Phuket’s beach cafés, with cornflake crusts, coconut chips and chill-out coffee

The Crunchy Cinnamon Toast at Phuket’s Boost Café & Restaurant is a taste and textural delight. — Pictures by CK Lim

PHUKET, April 7 — This might well be the platonic ideal of any toast, be it a classic French toast or Hong Kong cha chaan teng variation: crispy, cornflake crusted brioche; a rich and gooey peanut butter and caramel sauce; fragrant coconut chips; fresh berries and a huge dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Sounds like something you might find at a brunch café in Auckland or Melbourne, no?

But this Crunchy Cinnamon Toast (such a modest name for a breakfast giant) is not a Kiwi or Aussie concoction but one found in the island paradise of Phuket.

The southern Thai tourist haven is perhaps more synonymous with som tum on the beach, but in recent years a plethora of food forward cafés have popped up offering brunch staples with a twist as well as honest-to-goodness stellar specialty coffee.

One might note that these beach cafés aren’t always literally by the beach; a good spot by the seaside is prime real estate, after all. But even when they are closer inland, these eateries are never far from the shore.

The interior of Boost Café & Restaurant is suffused with plenty of natural light.

With a good pair of sandals, you can walk nearly everywhere. (Or, you know, rent a motorcycle and enjoy the breeze.)

Head to Soi Saiyuan, a bustling main street close to Rawai Beach. Nestled amongst shops offering bike rentals and muay Thai lessons are two exemplary cafés, Boost Café & Restaurant and The South End.

The aforementioned Crunchy Cinnamon Toast can be found at the former. The interior of Boost is suffused with plenty of natural light yet if the weather is fine, the best seats are outside where you can see the world go by.

Quench your thirst with some fruit juice — you can’t go wrong with the orange-carrot pairing, given how nutritionally dense that is — or a sweet and creamy shake of pineapple, mangoes and coconut milk.

Snickers Smoothie and orange-carrot juice (left). Wagyu Chef’s Burger with sweet potato fries (right).

Yet those with a serious chocolate craving (that’s me, by the way) would favour Boost’s popular Snickers Smoothie — an intense mix of banana, dates, cacao, peanut butter and almond milk.

There’s an option to add a spoonful of whey protein powder for those who have just finished a muay Thai or CrossFit class (which nearly everyone seems to be attending here in Phuket).

Done with yoga or pilates? Go easy with some Warm Oatmeal with Mango and Passion Fruit; a bowl of this comes smothered with goji berries, black sesame seeds, peanuts, more coconut chips and yoghurt for extra creaminess.

For egg lovers, these are featured in many dishes; it’s a brunch spot, after all. A poached egg is the crowning glory for their Corn & Zucchini Fritters, alongside avocado, tomato salsa, wild rocket and smoked salmon.

Pouring foamed milk at The South End to create latte art.

Prefer something heartier? How about fried eggs to go with your steak, a Black Angus rib-eye in this case, with roast potatoes and plenty of Tabasco sauce.

The Harissa Shakshuka features a runny egg in spicy tomato sauce, feta, coriander, oregano and pita bread.

Those seeking something lighter yet still substantial can avail themselves of Boost’s Super Salad with pumpkin, beetroot, quinoa, orange, pecans and celery.

Maybe the Spicy Tuna Tartare, which gets its heat from sriracha, aroma from white sesame and crunch from wonton nachos.

What did I have?

Carefully brewing filter coffee at The South End.

Well, no carnivore could say no to the Wagyu Chef’s Burger — the wagyu beef patty is made even more decadent with pan seared foie gras, a hint of truffle, grain mustard, rocket, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and more green onions than you’ve ever seen inserted between two fluffy buns.

And who could resist the sweet potato fries as post-workout carbs? (That makes this a healthy brunch, right?)

After stuffing our faces, it’s time for a little pick-me-up. We stroll a few minutes down the soi to The South End (its name a witty observation of the location of Rawai with regards to the island’s geography).

Run by a very passionate barista, The South End is the place to get your caffeine fix in Rawai. From the way he carefully pours foamed milk to create latte art to the way he painstakingly brews filter coffee, there is a cuppa for every palate.

This is a sanctuary for chill-out coffee, with the white-and-blue colour scheme and relaxing lounge music.

The vertical garden at Boost Café & Restaurant and its cheeky message.

We even got a few recommendations of other coffee spots to visit when we moved to Phuket’s Old Town later during our trip. Good baristas never shy away from promoting other baristas and coffee shops they admire; their camaraderie is something so worthy and deeply moving.

A few more hours before the sun sets. Time to return to our resort. The beach awaits us, and views of the Andaman Sea at dusk. As we gather our things and say goodbye, we can’t help but think of something spotted earlier at Boost.

The vertical garden there was verdant, promising serenity and calm with its leafy profusion. Yet amidst its greenery was a neon sign announcing: I Licked It So It’s Mine.

A cheeky message — perhaps only referencing the way children would mark their favourite foods with a sign of ownership, perhaps not – that perfectly encapsulates the beach life in Phuket and the magical brunch hour, where you are never in a rush for anything beyond enjoying the present.

