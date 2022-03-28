Phase four takeaway: Head to Kampung Datuk Keramat's Anjung Selera for delicious 'lontong' and 'nasi ambeng'

Enjoy a breakfast of 'lontong' with 'sotong', fragrant 'serunding kelapa' and peanut sauce. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — It's funny how some food memories stick to your brain even though it's a long time ago. That's how it feels with Anjung Selera's lontong Jawa.

I first had a taste of it many years ago and even though it's been some time since I visited, I suddenly had a craving for their comforting lontong.

This time round, they have expanded their menu to include lontong darat and nasi ambeng. You can also get nasi lemak.

The cooking seems to have gotten better too as each element used in the various dishes were well prepared. You do find quite a bit of overlap in the dishes but since everything is delicious, I'm not complaining.

The menu for lontong ranges from the basic dish to those with more bells and whistles. If you're not a fan of kuah lodeh or the creamy coconut milk broth tinged yellow, try the lontong darat which is the dry version. Prices start from RM4.50 for the basic version. It can go up to RM8.50 where you get items like sotong or rendang daging.

For those who don't like 'kuah lodeh', order the 'lontong darat' that is served with the same items.

I've always liked my lontong with sotong (RM8) hence that was my pick for breakfast. What makes their lontong my favourite is the soft compressed rice cubes they make.

It has just the right texture where it's soft to the bite but not mushy. Pair it with the kuah lodeh which is not too thick but has a nice light sweetness. You get quite a lot of tempeh cut in cubes with long beans in the broth.

Their serunding kelapa is incredibly fragrant and has a nice sweetness to it. Dollop some kuah kacang too as it's a must with those coarsely ground peanuts. Crowning this splendid dish is the tender sambal sotong.

If you want something unusual, try the lontong darat (RM8.50) with rendang daging. You can also get the sotong version. Here, the compressed rice cubes get tossed in sambal goreng.

If you're feeling hungry, try their 'nasi ambeng' special with 'ayam kicap', 'rendang daging' and much more.

This is essentially a stir fry of cubed tempeh and long beans. You also have kuah kacang and the flavourful serunding kelapa. Mix it all together with the choice of protein like rendang daging.

Should you be searching for a hearty breakfast or lunch, select the nasi ambeng. The basic version is RM8 with just the sambal goreng, rice, serunding kelapa, bergedil, tempeh and salted fish. Mix it up and enjoy the flavours.

If you prefer a more decadent meal, there's the nasi ambeng special (RM12) which has additions like a tender daging rendang and ayam kicap.

The ayam kicap or chicken cooked in soy sauce has a lighter taste. Nevertheless, the milder flavour matches the whole dish since there are so many elements on the plate. The rendang is delicious too with a rich coconut taste and fork tender meat.

What makes the 'lontong' nice is their own made compressed rice that is soft but not mushy (left). The 'nasi ambeng' special is packed separately just in case you want to mix and match which items with the rice (right).

If you wish to get your food delivered, they can arrange for delivery provided you pay for the delivery charges. The place also serves coffee drinks like flavoured lattes.

For Ramadan, they have yet to decide if they wish to offer food during the whole month. Do check with them if they plan to open for takeaways.

Anjung Selera Lontong Jawa, No. 28, Lorong Keramat 20, Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7.30am to 12.30am (Tuesday to Thursday), 7.30am to 12am (Friday to Sunday) Closed on Monday. Tel: +6016-3191681 or +6016-8025925. Instagram: @officialanjungselera