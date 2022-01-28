Phase four takeaway: Grab some 'ayam percik', 'gulai kawah' and 'solok lada' at UTC Sentul's Nasi Kerabu Mek

You can enjoy a spread of dishes with a plate of rice from this stall at UTC Sentul that has 'gulai kawah', 'pajeri nenas', 'kerutub daging' and more. – PIctures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — With Kelantanese food, it's not so easy to spot a good place since there are so many within the Klang Valley.

This particular stall hidden inside UTC Sentul was a lovely find. It goes beyond just nasi kerabu as they also sell nasi kak wok and nasi berlauk. What they excel in I feel are their ayam percik, gulai kawah, solok lada and pajeri nenas. Eat with plain rice or nasi kerabu.

In addition, you will also find various Malay kuih and laksam here. They're placed at the tables just in front of the stall. However, these aren't made by them. I tried the laksam (RM5). It was decent with a slightly peppery fish broth and smooth thick noodles.

The 'nasi kerabu' is a delicious affair with plump 'solok lada' and a lovely 'ayam percik'.

It's better you focus on the stall's offerings. The nasi kerabu is served from morning onwards. There will be items like solok lada, ayam percik and celup ikan for the breakfast meal. The best time to visit is around 11.30am, just before the lunch crowd descends on the stall. You also get the whole array of food as they cook the dishes by batches.

Out of the dishes I tried, I really enjoyed the gulai kawah (RM5 for a portion). You get sliced beef that is tender and a rich, lovely gulai with potatoes. It's best eaten with lots of rice.

On the other end of the spectrum, there's the kerutub daging (RM5) which comes with a chunk of meat. It's definitely tougher since it's not sliced when cooked. Just cut the meat and you can enjoy it with the deeper tasting gulai.

Their 'gulai kawah' features sliced beef and potatoes (left). Create those Malay wedding feels by selecting 'pajeri nenas' with those sweet, tangy flavours (right).

There's also gulai ayam, ayam sambal and gulai itik (RM7). I tried the duck since it's not usually available and while it wasn't as delicious as at other places, I felt it was a decent effort.

The meat for the duck tends to be slightly tougher too. I reckon you're better off grabbing a piece of their ayam berempah goreng (RM3). This was fragrant and also with a nice bite to the chicken meat.

I'm a fiend for pajeri nenas (RM2). It's one of those items I look forward to eating at Malay weddings hence it's my must order when I see it.

You can score a deep tasting 'gulai itik' here, if you want something different.

This was tangy and slightly sweet. I also bought tempe fried with beancurd and long beans (RM2). It's not too spicy but what I enjoyed were the softer tempe pieces that signalled its freshness.

If you order the individual portions, they are generous with the gulai given so this is good for another meal even. As the gulai tastes quite mildly spicy, just ramp up the spiciness with a dollop of their killer sambal belacan with lots of chopped cili padi.

The 'tempe', beancurd and long beans fried with 'sambal' is a good side dish to eat with rice (left). You can raise up the spiciness level with their 'sambal belacan' (right).

I had breakfast here one morning and I enjoyed their nasi kerabu (RM10). While it came with all the usual items like ulam, gulai and serunding ikan, what I was more impressed with were the side items I ordered. The solok lada were plump with a generous portion of fish and grated coconut mixture. I really liked this as you get the sweetness from the whole combination that elevates your blue rice meal.

Another item I also enjoyed immensely was their ayam percik (RM3 for a small piece). The chicken was grilled beautifully so that the meat may feel a bit tough on the outside but bite into it and you get juicy meat.

For your takeaway, you can buy the rice separately and eat the 'gulai' and dishes, 'hidang' style or pack them in individual packets.

At first I thought they use the tougher ayam kampung but it seems they use just normal chicken. I reckon it's because the chicken is fresh, hence it tastes so delicious. The sauce on the side is the slightly reddish, sweet type.

If you're within their delivery area, they are on Grab and Shopee Food.

Nasi Kerabu Mek, B - 3 - 10, 1, UTC Sentul, Jalan 7/ 48 A, Sentul Perdana, Bandar Baru Sentul, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. Open:9am to 2pm. Closed on Sunday.