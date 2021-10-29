Phase four takeaway: Support the Bangsar Lighthouse Children Welfare Home by buying their home-cooked food

Grab one or more of these addictive pineapple cookies from Lighthouse Children Welfare Home. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — If you are around Lucky Garden in the daytime, you may have seen a makeshift stall in front of a single-storey house at the corner of Jalan Cenderai and Jalan Cenderai 3.

This is operated by Lighthouse Children Welfare Home. They offer a small selection of cooked food, cookies, popcorn and chutneys for sale. The proceeds go towards running the home that currently houses 50 children.

From October 29 to November 3, they will operate a pop-up stall at Bangsar Village 1 so you can also buy the goodies there.

For Deepavali, you can crunch down on their homemade 'murukku'.

Have fun munching on these shortbread in various shapes.

They will be offering murukku for the Deepavali season, cookies and their chutneys. There won't be any cooked food at the pop-up, that is only available at their makeshift stall in front of the home.

It's best to pop by to grab the items yourself versus ordering via their Google form on Facebook. You can find cars will drive up to the stall to do a quick takeaway for their items.

For the cooked items, they offer fried beehoon, nasi lemak and tuna sandwiches. It's RM3 for each item. I tried the nasi lemak and it was pretty substantial for that price.

This old school cornflake cookies topped with maraschino cherry is perfect for teatime.

The chocolate chip cookies is best eaten dunked in a cup of coffee.

You get plain rice paired with a thickish sambal with sliced onions, a whole hard boiled egg, cucumber, fried peanuts and ikan bilis.

The fried beehoon seems to be really popular as it was sold out before noon. They only sell a small portion of cooked food items as this is the same food they offer the children for breakfast.

For their cookies, there's a choice of pineapple cookies, shortbread, chocolate chip cookies and cornflake cookies. These are sold in a jar for RM30. For the festive season, there's the traditional murukku for RM40 made by the home's owner.

The tomato chutney has a mellow sweetness that makes it great on a slice of toast bread or a plain cracker (left). You get chunks of brinjal in this chutney that will be great with a plate of hot rice (right).

The garlic chutney packs a punch with roughly chopped garlic to amp up flavour in any meal (left). Their mango chutney is mild and slightly sweet to complement your meal (right).

I sampled all their cookies and out of all of them, the pineapple cookies are the big winner. It's their version of a pineapple tart. It may not look it but these tiny bites with pineapple jam were addictive. You get a nice buttery crust with a not-too-sweet pineapple jam.

Their shortbread is good too. They come in various shapes making it a fun teatime break. It's not melt in the mouth but is a little on the crunchy side. If you prefer, you can dunk them in a cup of hot coffee.

Similarly, their chocolate chip cookies and cornflake cookies are also best paired with a hot beverage as these are harder textured cookies. You can't miss the cornflake cookies with their pretty red cherries on top. Inside the cookie, you will discover cornflakes that give it a crunchy texture.

For a boost of ginger flavour, pick up a bottle of ginger chutney (left). Their salted fish pickle has chunks of the fish cut in small bits for you to get salty burst of flavours (right).

For their range of chutneys, there's six varieties to choose from. You have tomato, brinjal, mango, ginger, garlic and a salt fish pickle. They are sold for RM12 each except the garlic and salted fish is going for RM15. These are all cooked in-house. I felt all the chutneys were good. They're all not too spicy, making it a pleasant addition to any meal or even a quick snack.

I liked the mellow sweetness of the tomato chutney. This would be perfect with a cracker and some cheese or just slathered on sourdough bread.

For their brinjal chutney, I loved the chunks of brinjal I got inside. It's got a hint of spices and it is slightly spicy which makes it a nice condiment with your meal.

The nasi lemak is simple fare for just RM3 with sambal, cucumber, egg, fried peanuts and 'ikan bilis'.

The 'nasi lemak' is packed in a brown paper box and is great for breakfast or lunch.

The mango chutney was a surprise as I expected it to be tangy but this version is a balance of sweetness and spicy. Again, it's not overly spicy so you just get a hint.

If you prefer punchier chutneys, the ginger chutney will be an excellent choice. There's tiny cut up pieces of the ginger that you can crunch on with curry leaves and spices to boost up the flavour. This would fit perfectly with a plate of hot rice.

I'm not a big fan of garlic but I liked their garlic chutney. The garlic is definitely there in abundance but it has a nice, cooked mellowness. Each piece is soft with a slight crunch. Surprisingly I can imagine this not spicy chutney dolloped on steamed fish to give it an extra flavour.

You can pick up these cookies and 'murukku' at their pop up stall at Bangsar Village 1.

The chutneys are all labelled for you to find which one to eat with your meal.

For their salted fish pickle, this had small pieces of salted fish. It's a balanced taste of saltiness and spiciness with this pickle. Pair this with a plate of rice.

Lighthouse Children Welfare Home, 115, Jalan Cenderai, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:+6017-2534566. The makeshift stall at the corner of Jalan Cenderai and Jalan Cenderai 3 is open from 7.30pm to 5pm. They close on Sunday. Facebook: @lighthousewelfare